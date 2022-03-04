Patriots Mailbag: Finding Wide Receiver Prospects For New England

The franchise tag for cornerbacks carries a one-year price tag of roughly $17.3 million, so it would be an expensive avenue for the cap-strapped Patriots to pursue.

@pats300levelpod

Is Jonathan Jones a potential surprise cut this offseason? Even though the secondary is depleted, he has a $7.7 mil cap hit this season and they Patriots would get almost $5.7 million in cap savings if they cut him Prior to June 1

I don’t like the idea of parting ways with another quality cornerback when the Patriots might already lose Jackson. But with that contract situation (New England can save $5.68 million against the salary cap with just over $2 million left behind in dead money by trading or releasing Jones), Jones does at least belong on the list of surprise cut candidates.

But, again, the Patriots need all the cornerback depth they can get at this point. The only ones currently under contract for 2022 are Jalen Mills, Jones, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams, Shaun Wade and special teamer Justin Bethel.

Jones suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 6 but reportedly is progressing well, with NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reporting this week that he should be full-go for offseason workouts.

@MRyan_10

I know it?s not the shiny new toy everyone wants for the offense but I think the best pick for the Patriots in the range of #21 is gonna be Trevor Penning. Sure up the protection for Mac10 then grab Metchie who Max already has a rapport with in the second, Beavers in the 3rd

I’ve said for months that I would not be surprised if the Patriots drafted an offensive tackle in the first round, and Penning is someone who could come off the board in that late first-round range. We could also see them trade back, acquire some additional picks and then draft one later in the first or early in the second.

Tackle is a future need for the Patriots even if Trent Brown re-signs, unless they plan to shift Brown to left tackle and play Mike Onwenu on the right side (which wouldn’t be a bad setup). This very well could be Isaiah Wynn’s final year in New England.

Metchie and linebacker Darrian Beavers sound like solid second- and third-round options. Both would make sense for the Patriots.

@riraho5

Isn’t drafting a WR with a knee injury a bad idea because they will be limited in camp and then get stuck behind learning this complicated offense?

It’s definitely something teams need to consider, along with the obvious risk of additional injuries down the line and the fact that, since those players typically don’t test before the draft, clubs won’t have a fully accurate picture of their athletic profiles. Malcolm Mitchell came into the 2016 draft with a history of knee injuries, and he wound up playing just one season for the Patriots.

Conversely, if a team is confident the injury won’t be a long-term problem, players like these can wind up being excellent value picks. Williams, for instance, might have been a top-10 pick had he not torn his ACL in the national championship game. Now, he’s projected to go somewhere in the 20s.

Patriots decision-makers will be debating that risk-versus-value equation when they evaluate Williams and Metchie, who tore his ACL in the SEC Championship.

@ByronFarmer11

With the lift of the covid rules could you see Popovich return to the team for the OLine?

I thought that would be a possibility. Cole Popovich stayed local after being removed from the Patriots’ coaching staff, reportedly following a dispute over COVID vaccination rules, coaching linemen at nearby Franklin High School. The Patriots also kept him listed on their team website until recently.

But Popovich took a job as the offensive line coach at Troy in January, so he’d need to leave that gig to rejoin the Patriots. There’s been no indication that he plans to do so.

It’s unclear who will coach the Patriots’ O-line with Carmen Bricillo following Josh McDaniels to Las Vegas. Reports have suggested Matt Patricia could take over that position group — he was New England’s assistant O-line coach in 2005 but hasn’t coached offense since — and Billy Yates is a candidate for more responsibility after serving as assistant O-line coach this past season.

Yates played for the Patriots from 2004 to 2008 and coached under Patricia in Detroit.