Matthew Judon Apparently Recruits DK Metcalf To Patriots; Seahawks Player Objects

Matthew Judon hasn’t had any luck recruiting players to the Patriots this offseason, but he’s not throwing in the towel.

In fact, the Twitter-loving linebacker appears to be swinging bigger than ever before.

With the Seattle Seahawks potentially heading for a rebuild, star receiver DK Metcalf has become a subject of NFL trade speculation. The 24-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is the kind of game-breaking talent that could transform any offense.

On Monday night, Judon sent a tweet at Metcalf that certainly looked like another recruitment attempt. That said, the tweet isn’t particularly easy to decipher.

Take a look:

@dkm14 your are officially on the clock. ? and ?. Let?s go — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 29, 2022

That didn’t sit well with Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs, who understandably doesn’t want Metcalf going anywhere.