Matthew Judon Sends Relatable Tweet After Von Miller Signs With Bills

Matthew Judon and Von Miller have had very different weeks.

Since the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period, Judon has done all he can to recruit various stars to the New England Patriots. And, well, he hasn’t had much luck.

That trend continued Wednesday evening when star pass-rusher Von Miller signed a six-year, $120 contract with the rival Buffalo Bills. Roughly a half-hour after news of Miller’s deal broke, Judon fired off a tweet that many Patriots fans can relate to.

Take a look:

Through Thursday morning, New England was relatively quiet in free agency, outside of signing a journeyman corner and retaining some of its core veterans. Meanwhile, much of the AFC has loaded up, in some cases to eye-opening degrees.

And that, among other things, has Patriots fans understandably feeling a bit nervous.