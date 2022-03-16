Matthew Judon Now Recruiting Stephon Gilmore, Other Corner To Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

With the Patriots in need of a new cornerback, Matthew Judon is reaching out to a familiar face.

New England’s Twitter-loving linebacker has been busy ahead of NFL free agency, making pitches to Chandler Jones, Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson, among others. And Judon kept it up Wednesday when he tweeted at free agent corner Stephon Gilmore who, of course, was traded by the Patriots in October. Judon also recruited veteran corner Casey Hayward, one of the top corners left on the open market.

So @show_case29 and @BumpNrunGilm0re still FA ?? welp I got some extra money from @McCourtyTwins bank account — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 16, 2022

While fun to think about, a reunion between Gilmore and the Patriots seems unlikely. New England made its feelings on the 31-year-old known when it traded him to the Panthers, and Gilmore called out his former team after landing in Carolina.

Plus, some rumors indicate Gilmore could land in Las Vegas to play for new Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels.

The Patriots did add a cornerback Wednesday morning, although not the kind of player many fans were hoping for, and certainly not one as good as Los Angeles-bound J.C. Jackson. New England reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with Terrance Mitchell, a veteran journeyman who’s played for five different teams during his career.