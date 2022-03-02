Patriots Only Team To Meet With Intriguing Mid-Round Receiver Prospect

Here’s what McShay said of Robinson during a recent episode of his “First Draft” podcast with Mel Kiper:

“I’m excited to see what he can do in the league,” McShay said, as transcribed by 247Sports. “He’s a slot receiver. He’s a jitterbug. He’s everything you think of in terms of a slot receiver. … Look at the subtleness. It’s like some guys have that lateral shiftiness and then some guys have that big burst, acceleration. He’s got both of it.

“And that’s why — I’m not saying he’s Deebo Samuel, but he’s kind of got that in him where he can do a lot of things. He had seven carries, averaged 16 yards per carry on his seven carries this year. And just look at him with the ball in his hands. So screens, quick game. He’s not afraid to work over the middle of the field. He’s only 5-11, but 185 pounds. But he transferred from Nebraska, had a monster season this past year at Kentucky.

“The Wildcats were hoping he was going to come back, he decides to go to the NFL and there’s going to be a team — somewhere on Day 2, I believe — that’s looking for a slot receiver to kind of finish out their receiving core and he’ll be a perfect fit. I think he’s going to have really good success in the league because it’s built for his game now — get the ball in his hands and, ‘Let me beat you 1 on 1 in space.’ And he’s proven that, at a high level, playing in the SEC this past year.”

Kiper largely echoed McShay’s sentiments, calling Robinson an “electric player.”

That Robinson profiles as someone who would be a great fit with the Patriots hardly indicates he’ll land in New England. The Hunter Renfrows of the world have slipped through the cracks, after all. Plus, with only six picks in the draft — 21st, 53rd, 85th, 123rd, 198th and 209th — the Patriots might spend their time addressing more critical needs, such as holes at linebacker and cornerback. They could always pick up a slot receiver in the free agency bargain aisle, or trade for someone like Andy Isabella.

Nevertheless, Robinson, who caught 104 passes for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns this season, is an intriguing player to monitor as the draft nears. And hey, he could provide a mulligan for the Patriots, who infamously blew an opportunity to draft Samuel in 2019.