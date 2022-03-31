Patriots Mock Draft 3.0: Pats Plan For Future With First-Round Trade

Like Solder, Raimann is a converted tight end who crushed his combine, testing in the 79th percentile or better in every drill, including 90-plus marks in the short shuttle (91st) and broad jump (98th).

On the field, Raimann excelled despite his relative lack of experience — he only became a tackle two years ago — with Pro Football Focus’s draft guide calling him the “most polished” 2022 prospect at his position and NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein writing that he’s “a much better technician than he should be at this stage.” Zierlein compared the Austrian import to Sebastian Vollmer, who started 80 games for New England from 2009 to 2015.

The Patriots have both of their 2021 starting tackles back after re-signing Trent Brown, but Isaiah Wynn is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and both have been hammered by injuries, missing a combined 55 regular-season games since 2018. Raimann, who still needs to add more mass to his 6-foot-6, 303-pound frame, could be groomed as Wynn’s long-term successor while providing necessary injury insurance.

Now, this isn’t the path we’d recommend for the Patriots — our first two mock drafts had them grabbing first-round cornerbacks Trent McDuffie of Washington and Kaiir Elam of Florida — but it’s one that wouldn’t shock us.

Round 2, No. 54 overall: LB Quay Walker, Georgia

Walker hasn’t received as much attention as Georgia position mate Nakobe Dean, and unlike Dean, he’s not expected to hear his name called on Day 1. But he’s a better fit for what the Patriots traditionally have looked for in their linebackers. At 6-foot-4, 241 pounds, Walker is bigger than the undersized Dean but still would add a much-needed jolt of athleticism to a unit that looked sluggish down the stretch this past season. He should have some positional versatility, too.

The Patriots have begun to piece together their 2022 linebacking corps, re-signing Ja’Whaun Bentley and trading for Mack Wilson, but that remains one of their most glaring areas of need.

Round 3, No. 85 overall: WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

Will the Patriots be turned off by Robinson’s diminutive stature (5-foot-8, 178 pounds)? Perhaps. But he plays bigger than his size, piling up stats in the unrelenting SEC. Robinson caught 104 passes for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns in his lone season at Kentucky after transferring in from Nebraska.