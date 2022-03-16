Patriots’ NFL Draft Order Finalized; Here Are All Seven Selections

With the NFL distributing its compensatory draft selections this week, the New England Patriots’ 2022 draft order officially is set.
The Patriots own a total of five picks in this year’s draft: five of their own and two acquired via trade. They received a sixth-rounder from the Los Angeles Rams as part of last summer’s Sony Michel deal and a fifth from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for starting right guard Shaq Mason — a trade that cannot be finalized until the new league year opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Here is the full list:
Round 1 (No. 21)
Round 2 (No. 54)
Round 3 (No. 85)
Round 4 (No. 127)
Round 5 (No. 170) via Tampa Bay
Round 6 (No. 200)
Round 6 (No. 210) via Los Angeles Rams
Those selections are likely to change as the Patriots execute additional trades before and during the draft. The Patriots did not receive any comp picks after spending wildly in free agency last offseason.
Here’s a rundown of the players drafted in those seven slots over the last five years:
No. 21: DE Kwity Paye, WR Jalen Reagor, S Darnell Savage, C Billy Price, LB Jarrad Davis
No. 54: DE Dayo Odeyingbo, DE A.J. Epenesa, CB Lonnie Johnson Jr., S Jessie Bates, LB Raekwon McMillan
No. 85: WR Amari Rodgers, S Julian Blackmon, DE Jaylon Ferguson, CB Rashaan Gaulden, OT Antonio Garcia
No. 127: TE Kylen Granson, S K’Von Wallace, CB Iman Marshall, OT Rick Leonard, TE Michael Roberts
No. 170: LB Garret Wallow, DT Broderick Washington Jr., K Austin Seibert, CB Darius Phillips, WR Rodney Adams
No. 200: CB Brandin Echols, WR Quez Watkins, LB Emeke Egbule, S Foyesade Oluokun, OT Adam Bisnowaty
No. 210: DE Victor Dimukeje, OT Prince Tega Wanogho, LB Deshaun Davis, WR Braxton Berrios, OT Justin Senior
The 2022 NFL Draft runs from April 28-30.