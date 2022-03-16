Patriots’ NFL Draft Order Finalized; Here Are All Seven Selections

The Patriots own the 21st overall pick

by

With the NFL distributing its compensatory draft selections this week, the New England Patriots’ 2022 draft order officially is set.

The Patriots own a total of five picks in this year’s draft: five of their own and two acquired via trade. They received a sixth-rounder from the Los Angeles Rams as part of last summer’s Sony Michel deal and a fifth from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for starting right guard Shaq Mason — a trade that cannot be finalized until the new league year opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Here is the full list:

Round 1 (No. 21)
Round 2 (No. 54)
Round 3 (No. 85)
Round 4 (No. 127)
Round 5 (No. 170) via Tampa Bay
Round 6 (No. 200)
Round 6 (No. 210) via Los Angeles Rams

Those selections are likely to change as the Patriots execute additional trades before and during the draft. The Patriots did not receive any comp picks after spending wildly in free agency last offseason.

Here’s a rundown of the players drafted in those seven slots over the last five years:

No. 21: DE Kwity Paye, WR Jalen Reagor, S Darnell Savage, C Billy Price, LB Jarrad Davis

No. 54: DE Dayo Odeyingbo, DE A.J. Epenesa, CB Lonnie Johnson Jr., S Jessie Bates, LB Raekwon McMillan

No. 85: WR Amari Rodgers, S Julian Blackmon, DE Jaylon Ferguson, CB Rashaan Gaulden, OT Antonio Garcia

No. 127: TE Kylen Granson, S K’Von Wallace, CB Iman Marshall, OT Rick Leonard, TE Michael Roberts

No. 170: LB Garret Wallow, DT Broderick Washington Jr., K Austin Seibert, CB Darius Phillips, WR Rodney Adams

No. 200: CB Brandin Echols, WR Quez Watkins, LB Emeke Egbule, S Foyesade Oluokun, OT Adam Bisnowaty

No. 210: DE Victor Dimukeje, OT Prince Tega Wanogho, LB Deshaun Davis, WR Braxton Berrios, OT Justin Senior

The 2022 NFL Draft runs from April 28-30.

More Patriots:

Bucs Reportedly Still Could Trade Chris Godwin; Patriots Dream Alive?
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber
Previous Article

Chaim Bloom, Red Sox ‘Stayed In Touch’ With Kyle Schwarber Before Phillies Deal
NFL: Houston Texans at Chicago Bears
Next Article

Atlanta Falcons Will Meet with Deshaun Watson on Wednesday

Picked For You

Related