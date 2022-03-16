Patriots’ NFL Draft Order Finalized; Here Are All Seven Selections

NESN Logo Sign In

With the NFL distributing its compensatory draft selections this week, the New England Patriots’ 2022 draft order officially is set.

The Patriots own a total of five picks in this year’s draft: five of their own and two acquired via trade. They received a sixth-rounder from the Los Angeles Rams as part of last summer’s Sony Michel deal and a fifth from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for starting right guard Shaq Mason — a trade that cannot be finalized until the new league year opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Here is the full list:

Round 1 (No. 21)

Round 2 (No. 54)

Round 3 (No. 85)

Round 4 (No. 127)

Round 5 (No. 170) via Tampa Bay

Round 6 (No. 200)

Round 6 (No. 210) via Los Angeles Rams

Those selections are likely to change as the Patriots execute additional trades before and during the draft. The Patriots did not receive any comp picks after spending wildly in free agency last offseason.

Here’s a rundown of the players drafted in those seven slots over the last five years:

No. 21: DE Kwity Paye, WR Jalen Reagor, S Darnell Savage, C Billy Price, LB Jarrad Davis