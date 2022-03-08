N’Keal Harry’s Patriots Future Takes Significant Hit With This NFL Memo

NESN Logo Sign In

The chances of the Patriots exercising N’Keal Harry’s fifth-year option always were slim. Now, they likely are zero.

As a first-round pick, Harry’s rookie contract includes a provision that enables teams to lock a given player in for a fifth season. If teams decline the fifth-year option — a decision they must make after a player’s third season — the player becomes a free agent after their fourth campaign unless the two sides agree to a new contract. Last spring, the Patriots exercised Isaiah Wynn’s fifth-year option but declined Sony Michel’s before trading him in late August.

The salary numbers evolve year-to-year and are based on various criteria, like Pro Bowl selections. Well, the NFL recently sent out a memo outlining the fifth-year option details for 2019 first-rounders, and it casts even further doubt on the likelihood of Harry staying with the Patriots long-term.

New England has until May 2 to decide whether it wants to guarantee Harry $12.425 million for the 2023 season. The 24-year-old is set to make just under $2 million in 2022.

Here are the details, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated and Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus:

Here are the fifth-year option numbers for the 2019 first-rounders. Decisions due on them on May 2. If picked up, they lock a team in on a full guarantee for 2023. pic.twitter.com/124QweH5Ta — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 7, 2022

It’s hard to imagine Harry playing for the Patriots next season, let alone in 2023 for nearly $12.5 million.