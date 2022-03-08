N’Keal Harry’s Patriots Future Takes Significant Hit With This NFL Memo

The chances of the Patriots exercising N’Keal Harry’s fifth-year option always were slim. Now, they likely are zero.
As a first-round pick, Harry’s rookie contract includes a provision that enables teams to lock a given player in for a fifth season. If teams decline the fifth-year option — a decision they must make after a player’s third season — the player becomes a free agent after their fourth campaign unless the two sides agree to a new contract. Last spring, the Patriots exercised Isaiah Wynn’s fifth-year option but declined Sony Michel’s before trading him in late August.
The salary numbers evolve year-to-year and are based on various criteria, like Pro Bowl selections. Well, the NFL recently sent out a memo outlining the fifth-year option details for 2019 first-rounders, and it casts even further doubt on the likelihood of Harry staying with the Patriots long-term.
New England has until May 2 to decide whether it wants to guarantee Harry $12.425 million for the 2023 season. The 24-year-old is set to make just under $2 million in 2022.
Here are the details, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated and Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus:
It’s hard to imagine Harry playing for the Patriots next season, let alone in 2023 for nearly $12.5 million.
Taken with the 32nd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Arizona State product battled injuries and general ineffectiveness over his first two campaigns. Harry and his agent went public with a trade request last July, but the young wideout showed up to training camp and played very well, generating hope that 2021 might see him finally reach his potential.
However, Harry got hurt during the preseason and missed the first two games of the campaign. He was his usually unproductive self upon returning, with a late-season drop and subsequent benching representing the low point of his Patriots career. There haven’t been any recent trade rumors involving Harry, but it would not be a surprise to see him either moved or released before next season.
In 33 games over three seasons, Harry has just 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns.
The Patriots did not have a first-round pick in 2020. As such, the next fifth-year-option decision they’ll have to make is on quarterback Mac Jones after the 2023 season.