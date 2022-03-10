Patriots Players Salute Kyle Van Noy After Linebacker’s Release

NESN Logo Sign In

We didn’t have to wait until the start of the new NFL year for the first transaction in New England involving a big-name player.

The Patriots on Monday officially released Kyle Van Noy, a move that freed up nearly $5 million for Bill Belichick and company ahead of a critical free agency period. The 2021 season served as somewhat of a homecoming for the veteran linebacker, who spent the 2020 campaign with the Miami Dolphins after winning two Super Bowls over three-plus seasons in Foxboro.

Van Noy on Wednesday bid farewell to the Patriots with posts on both Twitter and Instagram. The latter drew a handful of responses from his now-former teammates.

Dont’a Hightower: “appreciate chu bro! Always a pleasure!!

James White: “My g”

Ja’Whaun Bentley: “KVN!! Love Bro!!”

Davon Godchaux: “Luv my brother!”

Jamie Collins also dropped a comment for Van Noy, posting fist-bumping and prayer-hands emojis.

Ironically enough, the majority of those players who sent along kind words for Van Noy soon could follow him out of New England. Hightower, White, Bentley and Collins all will become unrestricted free agents when the new league year begins next month.