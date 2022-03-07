Eight Receivers Patriots Still Could Trade For With Calvin Ridley Off Board

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots-Calvin Ridley dream died Monday afternoon, but not all hope is lost for New England fans craving a receiver trade.

Ridley, who was floated as a potential Patriots trade target, was suspended indefinitely by the NFL on Monday for betting on games. The 27-year-old Atlanta Falcons receiver will miss at least the 2022 season and play under his current contract if/when he earns reinstatement.

(You can click here for more details on Ridley’s situation.)

With Ridley off the board, the Patriots now have fewer trade options to pursue in their offseason attempts toward improving the Mac Jones-led passing game. However, there still are quality players who could become available in the coming weeks and months.

Here are eight such receivers, broken down into two groups: four who’ve been mentioned in trade rumors, and four whom we came up with on our own because they at least make some sense.

Players brought up in actual rumors/reports

Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers

A trade for Anderson might be the most realistic one on this list. The Patriots pursued the speedy receiver in free agency a couple of years ago and reportedly have kicked the tires on a trade this offseason. Such a deal could mark the end of Nelson Agholor’s time in New England. Anderson, who has two years left on his current contract, was electric in 2020, catching 95 balls for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns in his first season with the Panthers. But he regressed this season, hauling in just 53 passes for 519 yards and five touchdowns as Carolina’s offense was dragged down by rough quarterback play.

Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills

The Bills recently granted Beasley permission to seek a trade, indicating his career in Buffalo is over. Beasley, 32, isn’t quite as good as he once was, but the veteran remains a capable slot receiver, the kind that could greatly improve the New England offense. In 16 games this season, Beasley, who has one year left on his deal, caught 82 passes for 693 yards and a touchdown. Two things make this trade unlikely: the unlikelihood of AFC rivals dealing with each other, and Beasley’s controversial political reputation.