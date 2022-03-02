New Report Casts Further Doubt On J.C. Jackson Returning to Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Let’s say the Patriots want J.C. Jackson back for at least another season.

The clearest paths toward such an outcome are New England either signing the 26-year-old corner to a long-term deal or franchise tagging him before the March 8 deadline. However, if the Patriots forgo both options, they’ll have to compete with other teams for Jackson’s services once NFL free agency begins on March 16.

Recently, there’s been speculation that New England could let Jackson test the open market, only for him to realize he’s overestimated his own value. The Patriots then could match or slightly surpass whatever deals Jackson is offered, and hope the man with the most interceptions in the league since 2018 returns to Foxboro.

But that strategy might not work out for the Patriots.

“Not sure this will surprise, but personnel execs I’ve spoken to here in Indy expect there will be a robust market for J.C. Jackson’s services if the Patriots don’t manage to come to an agreement or tag the soon-to-be-free agent corner,” NFL Media’s Mike Giardi tweeted Wednesday, while adding this quote from a source: “He’s in his prime and he finds the football.”

Recent reports indicate the Patriots are unlikely to place the franchise tag on Jackson or sign him to an extension before the start of free agency. So, it’s getting easier and easier to envision the star corner leaving New England in a matter of weeks.

The Patriots could tag Jackson with the intention of trading him, but that seems like a long shot.