Patriots Reportedly Releasing Kyle Van Noy, Clearing Salary Cap Space

In their first major roster move of the 2022 offseason, the New England Patriots reportedly are releasing veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

ESPN’s Field Yates was the first to report news of Van Noy’s impending release.

Cutting Van Noy frees up $4.94 million in salary cap space while leaving behind $2.45 million in dead money. The Patriots entered the week with less than $10 million in available cap space — not nearly enough to navigate NFL free agency and sign their 2022 draft class.

Van Noy played 75.1% of New England’s defensive snaps this season, second-most among front-seven defenders behind outside linebacker Matthew Judon. Appearing in all but one game with eight starts, the soon-to-be 31-year-old finished with 66 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 10 passes defended and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

This is the second time in as many years that Van Noy has been released. He surprisingly was let go by the Miami Dolphins last offseason just one year into a four-year, $51 million contract. Van Noy, who was with the Patriots from 2016 through 2019, promptly to New England on a two-year, $12 million deal.

The Patriots’ linebacking corps, which showed a lack of youth and speed as this season wore on, likely is poised for a significant offseason makeover. Veterans Dont’a Hightower, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jamie Collins all are set to hit unrestricted free agency when the new NFL league year opens next Thursday.

Of the inside and outside ‘backers currently under contract for 2022, only Judon played more than 25% of defensive snaps this past season. The others: