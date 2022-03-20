Patriots Reportedly Were Among Teams To Bid For Now-Bengal La’el Collins

NESN Logo Sign In

Standout offensive tackle La’el Collins finalized a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but it seems it wasn’t due to lack of trying by other teams including the New England Patriots.

“Patriots made a competitive offer for La’el Collins and the (Carolina) Panthers were in the thick of it, too,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday after the 28-year-old signed with Cincinnati. “… Bengals had inside track and held onto it.”

The agreement is for three years, according to the team. Additional terms of the contract have not yet been released. It also has not been reported as to what the Patriots offered.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Collins was scheduled to leave Cincinnati on Sunday and then meet with another team, but the Bengals put on the press to ensure they got Collins to sign before leaving. It’s possible New England, given the reported interest, could have been the next place Collins was scheduled to visit.

The addition of Collins would have helped the Patriots improve an offensive line that already watched two players — Ted Karras, Shaq Mason (trade) — depart this offseason. Karras will be playing alongside Collins in Cincinnati while Mason was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Dallas Cowboys released Collins last week after unsuccessfully trying to trade him. Collins was available to sign with any team upon his release.