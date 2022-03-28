Patriots Reporter Predicts New England’s Next Offseason Move

NESN Logo Sign In

After a bit of a slow start, offensive line became a major area of strength for the 2021 New England Patriots.

The jury still is out on whether the unit will be able to enjoy similar success in the upcoming campaign.

The Patriots’ starting O-line is going to look different in 2022. Ted Karras, who became invaluable in his second stint with New England, left Foxboro to sign a free-agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. Fellow interior lineman Shaq Mason also has found a new home in wake of a trade between the Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New England’s line is by no means in shambles. Bill Belichick and company were able to retain Trent Brown, and Mike Onwenu, a standout as a rookie in 2020, should be able to rise to the occasion.

Nonetheless, ESPN believes addressing a crucial spot along the offensive line will be the Patriots’ next offseason move.

“Nothing should be more important than protecting Mac Jones, and in turn opening holes for running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson,” Mike Reiss wrote. “Now there’s a major void at left guard after Ted Karras signed with the Bengals in free agency. In 2016, the Patriots drafted Joe Thuney in the third round and he was a plug-and-play starter from day one. Finding this year’s version of Thuney would be ideal in a draft that appears deep with interior linemen.”

The Patriots have seven total 2022 draft picks that potentially could be used on an interior lineman, including a fifth-rounder acquired in the Mason trade.