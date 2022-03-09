Should Patriots Pursue Bobby Wagner After Star Linebacker’s Release?

NESN Logo Sign In

Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins and Ja’Whaun Bentley shared the bulk of the time at inside linebacker for the Patriots this season, and all are set to become free agents next Wednesday. Hightower and Collins very much are in decline (especially Hightower) and some team might overpay for the good-not-great Bentley.

So, regardless of where each player is next season, New England needs a new, dominant force in the middle of its defense. It just so happens that one of the best inside linebackers in the NFL now is available.

The Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday released eight-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner shortly after trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Wagner, 31, now is free to sign with any team.

The Patriots absolutely should pick up the phone and give him a call. After all, they reportedly were looking at adding linebackers before Wagner’s release.

the other area that has drawn a lot of attention for the #Patriots is the LB position. I'm told they've identified a couple targets (this was pre-Bobby Wagner release) to supplement what's currently on the roster (i.e. not earth shakers, at least not as of a few days ago) — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 9, 2022

Wagner showed no signs of slowing down in 2021, racking up a career-high 170 combined tackles while earning his eighth consecutive Pro-Bowl nod. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion is a smart, productive linebacker with big-game experience. He also is a tackling machine, twice leading the NFL in total tackles.

It’s unclear whether Wagner will prioritize going to the highest bidder or joining a team that is Super Bowl-ready. It might turn out to be a combination of the two. Either way, there’s a chance Wagner becomes too expensive for the Patriots, who currently project to have just under $10 million in salary cap space.