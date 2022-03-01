Mel Kiper Has Patriots Going Defense In Latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

Despite the emergence of Christian Barmore and the pre-collapse success of Matthew Judon in 2021, the Patriots must improve their pass rush before next season. Mel Kiper believes they’ll do just that in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In his first mock draft, ESPN’s draft guru predicted New England would use the 21st overall pick on Alabama receiver Jameson Williams. But Kiper since has shifted course, and now has the Patriots selecting Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie.

Here’s an excerpt from his second mock draft, which was published Tuesday morning:

The Patriots got 12.5 sacks from free-agent pickup Matthew Judon last season, while Kyle Van Noy was second on the team with five. No other player had more than three. This front seven has to add an edge rusher, especially as it seems Bill Belichick & Co. don’t trust Chase Winovich, who played only 111 snaps last season, to take on a bigger role.

Ebiketie had 19 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks last season, his first at Penn State after transferring from Temple. At 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, he could put on a few more pounds and add the position versatility that New England loves, shifting all along the defensive line. He has extremely long arms and can create leverage on his pass-rush moves. The Patriots also need to invest again at wide receiver, so I thought about one with this pick.

So, could Kiper be on to something?

Ebiketie seemingly fits the mold of what the Patriots look for on the defensive line. The Maryland native has long arms, something Bill Belichick places a high value on (see: Deatrich Wise). But his struggles against the run could be a recipe for failure in New England, as Winovich has learned over the last two seasons.