Patriots Testing Fanbase’s Patience As Bills, Other AFC Rivals Load Up

There are some scorching-hot takes floating around about the Patriots, and many of them could turn freezing cold by the end of the week. But, at this stage of the offseason, fans are justified in feeling nervous about New England’s activity — or lack thereof.

The Ravens have bolstered their secondary and added Za’Darius Smith. The Denver Broncos have added Randy Gregory and something named Russell Wilson. The Cleveland Browns brought in Amari Cooper and might have a real shot at trading for Deshaun Watson. The Los Angeles Chargers retained Mike Williams, traded for Khalil Mack and signed J.C. Jackson away from the Patriots. The Miami Dolphins added a pair of promising offensive players in Chase Edmonds and Cedric Wilson. The AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals have done the one thing they needed to do: bolster their offensive line (at the expense of the Patriots). The Las Vegas Raiders, with five ex-New England coaches, including Josh McDaniels, landed Chandler Jones and signed a couple of former Patriots. The Pittsburgh Steelers inked Myles Jack — who would’ve been a perfect fit in New England — and arguably upgraded at quarterback, which probably says more about Ben Roethlisberger than it does Mitch Trubisky. The New York Jets added a good tight end and a cornerback who would’ve been a solid replacement for Jackson with the Patriots. The Jacksonville Jaguars arguably have been the overall winners of NFL free agency. You could argue the Indianapolis Colts are better now than they were a week ago by virtue of getting something (a lot, actually) for Carson Wentz.

And all of that happened before Wednesday evening, when the Buffalo Bills, the same Buffalo Bills who annihilated New England in the AFC wild-card round, signed Von Miller and O.J. Howard. Oh, and we already have mentioned 12 of the 16 AFC teams.

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the Kansas City Chiefs have stood pat (so far), as have the Tennessee Titans. And the Houston Texans remain completely useless. You could talk yourself into believing the Bills overpaid for Miller, too. Also, Watson just might be ticketed for the NFC, but we’ll have to wait and see.

The Patriots? They’ve signed just one outside free agent, journeyman corner Terrance Mitchell, and re-signed James White, Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, Nick Folk and Brian Hoyer, all of whom are at least 30 years old. New England also flipped Chase Winovich to the Browns for seldom-used linebacker Mack Wilson and traded Shaq Mason, one of the best guards in football, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fifth-round pick. We’ll see what happens with New England’s remaining free agents, including a trio of linebackers.

And then there’s the offensive coaching staff, which reportedly has “flabbergasted” people around the NFL.

So, yeah, it’s hard to feel good about what the Patriots have done to this point. They never were going to match the wild spending spree of last offseason, but it’s reasonable to expect the Patriots to build upon the gains they made in 2021 and further improve a playoff-caliber roster.