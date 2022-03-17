With Allen Robinson Gone, Here Are Top Remaining Free Agent Receivers

NESN Logo Sign In

At this point, if the Patriots want to add a true top receiver, they’ll need to swing a trade or hit in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Allen Robinson on Thursday reportedly agreed to sign a three-year, $45 million contract that includes $30 million guaranteed. The 28-year-old joins the likes of Chris Godwin, Davante Adams, Mike Williams, Christian Kirk and D.J. Chark as receivers who entered the offseason as pipe-dream Patriots candidates but wound up signing (or re-signing) somewhere other than New England.

So, who’s left for the Patriots?

JuJu Smith-Schuster still is available, as is Odell Beckham Jr. However, given the former’s recent production and injury history, and the latter’s current ACL recovery, we’re not including in the group of aforementioned players. The same is true for Julio Jones.

Moreover, you could argue the Patriots need to upgrade in the slot more than they do at boundary receiver, which would alter expectations and potential target lists. Either way, New England’s options are dwindling. (Note: The Patriots did sign hybrid back/receiver Ty Montgomery on Thursday, but he doesn’t really count.)

With that said, here are five quality receivers left on the open market, as well as a few honorable mentions:

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Age: 25

2021 stats: 15 catches for 129 yards (five games)

Still young and a year removed from a very productive season, Smith-Schuster remains a very talented receiver who might settle for a one-year, prove-it deal. That kind of move could be right in the Patriots wheelhouse as they clearly are hesitant to make a significant long-term investment on a receiver this offseason. Smith-Schuster’s best season came in 2018 when he caught 111 balls for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns.