How Trent Brown Felt About Rookie Mac Jones Scolding Patriots Teammates

Mac Jones showed a willingness to criticize Patriots teammates during his rookie season, and Trent Brown didn’t mind one bit.

Most notably, Jones called out New England players for a rough week of post-bye practice ahead of their ugly Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts — and Ted Johnson hated it. Additionally, during the Patriots’ Week 17 loss to the Miami Dolphins, cameras caught Jones yelling at Kendrick Bourne after a failed play.

Did any Patriots players take exception to Jones’ brand of vocal leadership?

“Nah, hell no, ain’t nobody doing that,” Brown said during the latest “Pardon My Take” podcast episode. “If you f–k up, you f–k up. You gotta be a man and take it on the chin. Can’t be out here being sensitive.”

In fact, the Patriots offensive tackle believes Jones has a duty to enact such vocal leadership.

” … If you the quarterback of the team, you the leader of the locker room, for sure,” Brown said. “No matter what your age may (be), you gotta handle your business accordingly.”

Brown will be back next season to see first-hand how Jones develops as a leader. The veteran tackle recently re-signed with the Patriots on a two-year contract, seemingly to play right tackle.