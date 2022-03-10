PFF Pinpoints ‘Perfect’ Free Agent Target For Patriots This Offseason

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots reportedly have been doing their homework on wide receivers and linebackers who could be available via free agency or trade.

But J.C. Jackson’s uncertain future in New England leads Pro Football Focus to believe cornerback Charvarius Ward would be the “perfect” fit for the Patriots on the open market.

ESPN.com published a piece Thursday in which PFF’s Ben Linsey identified one available free agent who would fit perfectly with each team. His suggestion that the Patriots sign Ward marks the second time in less than a month that PFF has connected New England to the former Kansas City Chiefs defensive back.

Here’s what Linsey wrote:

The Patriots have shown they’re more willing to let high-profile players walk in free agency, and there’s a decent chance that happens with J.C. Jackson.

Ward would be a cheaper alternative who makes sense in Bill Belichick’s defense as one of the few free-agent cornerbacks with good size and length and fits best in a man-heavy scheme. It would be a mistake to assume that Ward could step in as a true No.1 cornerback and replace Jackson’s production, but he projects as a quality starter on the outside.

Arjun Menon previously predicted that Ward — ranked No. 47 on PFF’s top-50 NFL free agents list — would sign a three-year, $34.5 million contract ($19.5 million guaranteed) with the Patriots. That’s a decent chunk of change, obviously, but certainly less than Jackson likely will land in free agency after New England opted not to place its franchise tag on the 2021 second-team All-Pro.