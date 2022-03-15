Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Blackhawks To Win Signed Brad Marchand Jersey

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks are set to meet for the second time in five days, and the matchup also will reward one fan once again.

Viewers who watch NESN’s Bruins-Blackhawks broadcast Tuesday can compete to win a signed Brad Marchand jersey by playing NESN Games’ ‘Predict The Game’ contest. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s Bruins-Blackhawks broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction will boost their chances of winning.

The first question in Tuesday’s contest will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 8 p.m. ET. Puck drop from United Center is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

The winner of Tuesday’s contest will be entered into a random drawing for the grand prize. The more you play, the more likely you are to win.

