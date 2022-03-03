Portland Sea Dogs Reveal Plan For Temporary Bean-Themed Name Change

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the Boston Red Sox’s minor league affiliates will temporarily change its name this season.

The Portland Sea Dogs announced Thursday they’ll become the Maine Bean Suppahs, presented by Camden National Bank, for their home game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Aug. 13.

The name, of course, is derived from a New England tradition, and the Sea Dogs — the Red Sox’s Double-A club — will mark the occasion with specially designed Maine Bean Suppahs jerseys and hats.

It's time to spill the beans…introducing the Maine Bean Suppahs, presented by @camdennational. https://t.co/Ay4VaAPz8S pic.twitter.com/de2gDs8pkQ — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) March 3, 2022

“Much like attending a Sea Dogs game, bean suppahs have been an excellent way to bring the community together,” Sea Dogs president and general manager Geoff Iacuessa said, according to the team’s website. “We are excited to combine these two great traditions for a fun night at the ballpark where fans can enjoy a bean suppah and our National Pastime.”

The game at Hadlock Field will feature bean-themed promotions, including an “all-you-can-eat bean suppah buffet” that will start an hour before the game and last through the first hour of the contest.

Should be an awesome night at the ballpark. Just make sure you plan accordingly, as we all know a plate of beans can come with post-consumption repercussions.