Providence Coach Ed Cooley Shares St. Patrick’s Day Message After NCAA Tournament Win

Ed Cooley has managed to stay perfectly in the moment, despite leading the Providence Friars to their furthest point in six years.

The Providence men’s basketball head coach shared a useful and uplifting message Thursday following his team’s 66-57 win over South Dakota State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. With Providence’s victory falling on St. Patrick’s Day, here’s Cooley’s advice to revelers.

“Happy St. Patrick’s (Day), be safe, have some fun,” Cooley said as seen in a video the Big East shared via Twitter. “Don’t have too, too much, but really enjoy this day because we’re all lucky in life.”

Cooley’s words are pure poetry for a day like this.

The Friars’ victory was their first in NCAA Tournament play since 2016. They return to the Big Dance this year for the first time since 2018. The team shared a photo taken during its locker-room celebration.

No. 13 Friars (4 seed) earn their 1st @MarchMadnessMBB win since 2016 as they give South Dakota State its 1st loss since Dec. 15. Friars win on St. Patrick?s Day????????#GoFriars pic.twitter.com/J7AixZPRv2 — Providence MBB (@PCFriarsmbb) March 17, 2022

Providence will face either Iowa or Richmond on Saturday in Midwest Region play.