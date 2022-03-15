Rafael Devers States Desire To Stay With Red Sox Long-Term

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers has been with the Red Sox since the 2017 Major League Baseball season, and he’d like to stay in Boston past the 2022 campaign.

The third baseman’s contract expires at the end of this year, prompting discussions about a potential extension to keep Devers around beyond the upcoming season.

Now with spring training underway and moves being made around the league after the 99-day lockout ended, Devers’ future in Boston has become a topic of discussion.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday in Fort Myers, Devers was asked if he has had contract talks with the Red Sox and revealed there has yet to be a discussion regarding an extension, but that he would like to stay and is open to having that conversation.

“This is my home,” Devers told reporters, per Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam. “Obviously, I want to be here.”

Devers’ offense has helped power the Red Sox and he has shown just how valuable he is to the team. He has struggled defensively at times at third base, but he always comes ready to work.

There also have been some injury troubles the last two seasons that have hindered Devers a bit both at the plate and at the corner bag.