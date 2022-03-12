Red Sox Add 12 Non-Roster Invitees To Spring Training Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are beefing up their squad for the Grapefruit League.

The Red Sox announced Saturday in a statement they’ve added 12 non-roster invitees to their spring-training roster. The moves raise the total number of non-roster invitees to 23, and they join the 39 players on Boston’s active roster for the start of workouts.

Per the Red Sox, the 12 non-roster invitees are:

Catcher

Kole Cottam

Infielders

Triston Casas

Ryan Fitzgerald

David Hamilton

Christian Koss

Outfielder

Franchy Cordero



Pitchers

Durbin Feltman

Geoff Hartlieb

Brian Keller

Chris Murphy

Kaleb Ort

John Schreiber.

The #RedSox have added 12 non-roster invitees to the team?s 2022 Spring Training roster: pic.twitter.com/Askw1vLrYG — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 12, 2022

Most notable among the non-roster invitees is Casas, a top-prospects who hopes to reach Boston, and stay for good, some time this season.