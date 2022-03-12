Red Sox Add 12 Non-Roster Invitees To Spring Training Roster

The Boston Red Sox are beefing up their squad for the Grapefruit League.
The Red Sox announced Saturday in a statement they’ve added 12 non-roster invitees to their spring-training roster. The moves raise the total number of non-roster invitees to 23, and they join the 39 players on Boston’s active roster for the start of workouts.
Per the Red Sox, the 12 non-roster invitees are:
Catcher
Kole Cottam
Infielders
Triston Casas
Ryan Fitzgerald
David Hamilton
Christian Koss
Outfielder
Franchy Cordero
Pitchers
Durbin Feltman
Geoff Hartlieb
Brian Keller
Chris Murphy
Kaleb Ort
John Schreiber.
Most notable among the non-roster invitees is Casas, a top-prospects who hopes to reach Boston, and stay for good, some time this season.
Boston fans also will be familiar with Franchy Cordero, who struggled in 2021 in his debut season in the organization.
Players will must report to 2022 Red Sox Major League Spring Training at Fenway South by Sunday. Boston’s 19-game exhibition schedule will begin Thursday.