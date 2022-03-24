Red Sox Claim Ralph Garza Off Waivers, Option Pitcher To Triple-A

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox added some pitching depth Thursday afternoon.

Boston claimed right-handed pitcher Ralph Garza off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, the team announced. Garza then was optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

To make room for Garza, the Red Sox designated Kyler Tyler, who they claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels earlier this week, for assignment.

Garza made his Major League Baseball debut in 2021 and posted a 3.56 ERA in 27 appearances for the Houston Astros and Minnesota. The right-hander finished last season with the Twins and, according to a team press release, did not give up an earned run in 13 of his 18 outings for Minnesota.

The Red Sox continue their spring training action Thursday night against the Baltimore Orioles at 6:05 p.m. ET.