Red Sox Fans Will Want To Watch This Hype Video On Loop As Lockout Ends

Baseball officially is back as MLB owners and the MLB Players Association on Thursday voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement, ending the 99-day lockout.

As soon as the news came out that afternoon, teams around the league began celebrating with hilarious tweets, but the Boston Red Sox took things to another level with a hype video that will have fans feeling every emotion.

The 39-second clip features ballpark scenes, highlights and fan shots and features players including Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. It ends with a simple message: “See you soon.”

If that doesn’t fire you up, perhaps you’ll be more energized by the fact that Opening Day for a full 162-game season is scheduled for April 7.