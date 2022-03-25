Red Sox Option Top Pitching Prospect Brayan Bello To Triple-A Worcester

Bello is one of the top Red Sox pitching prospects

by

One of the top pitching prospects in the Red Sox system is headed back to the minors.

Boston on Friday announced it had optioned Brayan Bello to Triple-A Worcester. He appeared in a spring training game for Boston on Friday against the Atlanta Braves.

Bello, who is ranked sixth overall in the organization by SoxProspects.com, was added to the 40-man roster in the postseason (to keep teams from taking him in the eventually-canceled Rule 5 draft), following a strong season in Double-A Portland. He was named the club’s Minor League Starting Pitcher of the Year and selected to the MLB Futures Game roster.

The 22-year-old signed with the Red Sox in 2017.

More Red Sox:

Red Sox Option Top Pitching Prospect Brayan Bello To Triple-A Worcester
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at New York Islanders
Previous Article

Pavel Francouz in Net for Avalanche on Friday
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield
Next Article

Baker Mayfield Odds: One Team Emerges As Heavy Favorite For Browns QB

Picked For You

Related