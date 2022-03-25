Red Sox Option Top Pitching Prospect Brayan Bello To Triple-A Worcester

One of the top pitching prospects in the Red Sox system is headed back to the minors.
Boston on Friday announced it had optioned Brayan Bello to Triple-A Worcester. He appeared in a spring training game for Boston on Friday against the Atlanta Braves.
Bello, who is ranked sixth overall in the organization by SoxProspects.com, was added to the 40-man roster in the postseason (to keep teams from taking him in the eventually-canceled Rule 5 draft), following a strong season in Double-A Portland. He was named the club’s Minor League Starting Pitcher of the Year and selected to the MLB Futures Game roster.
The 22-year-old signed with the Red Sox in 2017.