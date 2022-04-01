Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Can Gilberto Jimenez Keep His Bat Going?

NESN Logo Sign In

Before the start of the 2022 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. Next up: Gilberto Jimenez.

There has been a lot of talk about the players atop the Red Sox prospect rankings, but buried deeper on those charts is switch-hitting outfielder Gilberto Jimenez, who is lurking in the lower levels of the system.

Here’s what to know.

Jimenez’s story

The 21-year-old was a sneaky good signing by the Red Sox, who landed him as an international free agent for just a $10,000 signing bonus after a strong tryout at the Red Sox Dominican Academy.

He has limited professional experience under his belt at this point, though, with just 220 games under his belt across three seasons, but he has continued to climb through the minor league levels. After debuting in the Dominican Summer League in 2018, Jimenez impressed in Low-A in 2019. The canceled 2020 season threw a wrench in things but he continued to develop in Single-A in 2021, slashing .306/.346/.405 through 94 games in Salem after earning a non-roster invite to major league spring training.

Scouting report

Jimenez currently is listed as 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, though he has put some weight onto his frame. As Ian Cundall, director of scouting for SoxProspects.com, put it while speaking to NESN.com last week, “he’s build like a college football cornerback right now,” and can use his power to his advantage. However, he hasn’t quite figured out how to do that.

“The thing with him is he kind of fell back into using his speed as the way to get on base,” Cundall said. “And his swing from the left side — most of the time you?re facing righties — just got really sloppy. He would kind of just throw his hands at the ball, put it in play and use his speed. He got a lot of singles off really weak contact. And that’s something that works against Low-A defenses. You can hit for a high average when you’re doing it like that. But as you get up against more advanced pitching and better defenses, that?s just not going to work. You can’t just slap at the ball and run and use that as a way to get to the majors.”