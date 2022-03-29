Red Sox Prospect Outlook: New-Look Jay Groome Poised For 2022 Breakout?

NESN Logo Sign In

Before the start of the 2022 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. Next up: 2016 first-round pick Jay Groome.

Jay Groome is gearing up to make a serious impact in the Red Sox system this season.

Groome, 23, has been putting in the work with the goal of making it to the majors in 2022. The 12th overall selection in the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft hasn’t had the easiest journey throughout his time with the Red Sox, but with all of the woes behind him, it certainly feels this is his time to shine.

The Red Sox have experienced plenty of restructuring in their farm system since Groome was selected, but there’s reason to be optimistic when it comes to the big lefty.

Here’s what you should know about Groome, who can make his biggest impact since being drafted in the upcoming season.

Groome’s story

Groome was viewed by multiple outlets as the top talent heading into the 2016 MLB Draft. He ultimately slid a bit down the board, allowing the Red Sox to select him with their pick at No. 12 overall.

Groome’s journey with the Red Sox hasn’t been without some major roadblocks. The pitcher has dealt with multiple injuries since being drafted, none of which were as costly as his Tommy John surgery in 2018.