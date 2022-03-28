Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Triston Casas Ready For Boston Debut In 2022?

In fact, it’s unique to see someone with his build have such a pronounced two-strike approach, a trait that should serve him well at the next level when adjusting to major league pitching. Casas routinely chokes up on the bat and widens his stance so as to cover the plate and avoid going down by way of the K.

“If it works for him … If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Cundall said of Casas’ two-strike adjustments. “It works for him, he’s comfortable with it and I’ve seen him homer off that. It’s not like he becomes a slap hitter. He still can impact the baseball from that. As long as he’s doing that, if it cuts down his strikeouts, isn’t that what baseball is trying to do right now? You know what I mean? They want more balls put in play. And if he thinks that he has a better chance with two strikes doing that, and he can have better plate coverage, it helps him see the ball better, then I don’t see any reason why you would stop him from doing that if he’s comfortable with it.”

An advanced approach, an excellent hit tool and evolving power. Yeah, there’s a lot to like about Casas.

Most-likely outcome: Above-average everyday first baseman.

It’s easy to get lost in prospect hype. Everyone loves to dream on the unknown, fantasizing about what could be if all the stars properly align. As such, we need to tread carefully. But Casas’ floor seemingly is higher than most prospects thanks to his offensive profile: He’s not a toolsy player, but rather a professional hitter who’s progressed through the system about as well as the Red Sox could have hoped.

“I think a realistic ceiling for him is a very solid everyday first baseman who plays against righties and lefties, can go out and hit .260, .270 (with an) OBP over .320, .330 and 25, 30 home runs a year,” Cundall said. “But the ceiling obviously is much higher than that.”

Best-case scenario: Perennial All-Star.

So, about that ceiling.

“If he can hit like we think he can, and a lot of people think he can, then yeah, there’s definitely All-Star-ceiling upside,” Cundall said. ” … He’s an exciting player either way and he kind of breaks the mold because first base is a tough position (to evaluate prospects). It’s tough to get that kind of grade at first base because there’s so little defensive value added. But he’s one of those guys that because of his combination of on-base, hit and power — defense doesn’t really matter, his calling card’s going to be at the plate. And if he reaches his ceiling, he’s going to be able to get up to that All-Star level, definitely.”

Some have compared Casas’ skill set to that of Freddie Freeman, whom the Red Sox coincidentally were linked to in free agency this offseason before the longtime Atlanta Braves star signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. That’s obviously a lofty comp, and therefore we must temper expectations, but it provides a good snapshot of Casas’ strengths.