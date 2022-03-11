Red Sox Release Revised Spring Training Schedule With 19 Games

NESN Logo Sign In

At long last, the Boston Red Sox will play baseball.

Major League Baseball and its players’ association came to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement that was ratified Thursday night after a 99-day lockout.

The Red Sox still have some questions to answer before they play their first game of the 2022 season, but we may get some answers as free agency has begun.

One of those questions was when the Red Sox would play spring training games after the originally scheduled ones could not be played due to the lockout.

Well, we now know when to mark our calendars.

The Red Sox on Friday released their revised schedule, which includes 19 games. Their first game will take place March 17 against the Minnesota Twins and wrap up April 5 against the same team.

Check out the full schedule below: