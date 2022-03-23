Red Sox Announce First Round Of Roster Cuts At 2022 Spring Training

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox didn’t just introduce their new star player Wednesday. They also announced their first round of spring training roster cuts.

Infielder Jeter Downs and pitchers Bryan Mata, Connor Seabold, Josh Winckowski and Jay Groome were optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

First baseman Triston Casas, infielders David Hamilton and Christian Koss, and pitchers Durbin Feltman, Brian Keller and Chris Murphy were reassigned to minor league camp.

These roster moves added to a busy day at JetBlue Park, where the Red Sox on Wednesday morning held a press conference to introduce Trevor Story, who signed a six-year contract with Boston

Of course, it’s possible several of these players will factor into Boston’s major league plans at some point this season. But Opening Day is just two weeks from Thursday, and the Red Sox thus took their first significant step toward finalizing the roster they’ll break camp with in 2022.

The Red Sox shortly after Wednesday’s cuts announced they’ve agreed to terms with 19 players — including a few of the aforementioned names — on one-year contracts for 2022. The list is below.

Catchers: Ronaldo Hernández, Connor Wong