Red Sox Rumors: Boston Nearing Deal With Left-Hander Jake Diekman

The Red Sox reportedly are set to add to their bullpen Sunday.

Boston is working toward signing left-handed relief pitcher Jake Diekman, as first reported by MassLive’s Chris Cotillo and corroborated by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Cotillo did not include details of Diekman’s reported deal with the Red Sox, but he noted a two-year contract “would make sense.”

Diekman, a 2007 30th-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Phillies, is coming off a strong 2021 season with the Oakland Athletics in which he posted a 3.86 ERA over 67 appearances (60 2/3 total innings). The 11th-year pro is a strikeout pitcher whose fastball clocks in the mid-90s on average. After breaking into the big leagues with the Phillies, Diekman made stops in Texas, Arizona, Kansas City and most recently Oakland.

The Red Sox now have solid left-handed depth in the ‘pen, as Diekman joins the likes of Josh Taylor, Darwinzon Hernandez and Austin Davis.

The reported move for Diekman comes on the same day a fellow veteran reliever moved on from the organization for good. Adam Ottavino, who the Red Sox traded for a few months before the start of the 2021 season, reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Mets.