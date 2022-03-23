Red Sox Rumors: Rafael Devers Avoids Arbitration With New Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox reportedly avoided arbitration at the buzzer.

According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe and Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the sides came to an agreement on an $11.2 million salary for Devers in the 2022 season.

The third baseman, who led the Red Sox in RBIs (113) and home runs (38) while hitting .279 in 2021, earned $4.6 million last season. Devers is arbitration-eligible for one more year as he is set to hit the free-agent market during the 2023-24 offseason.

Devers was one of several high-profile players to reach new agreements with their respective teams Tuesday, headlined by Trea Turner’s $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.