Red Sox Share Hype Video After Officially Signing Trevor Story

The Red Sox officially added a heap of star power to their roster Wednesday morning.

Three days after news of the deal broke, Boston announced the signing of two-time All-Star Trevor Story. Per a team release, the Red Sox signed Story to a six-year contract with a club option for the 2028 Major League Baseball season.

Members of Red Sox Nation surely have been buzzing ever since they learned Story was going to share an infield with fellow All-Stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. In an effort to add to the excitement Wednesday morning, the club’s official social medial channels shared a hype video of Story which included some of his best highlights in the batter’s box and in the field.

Story, who played the first six seasons of his MLB career with the Colorado Rockies, will be tasked with making a quick transition to his new team. The Red Sox are set to kick off their 2022 regular season April 7 when they open a three-game series against the rival New York Yankees in the Bronx.

The 29-year-old is scheduled to hold his first media availability with Boston on Wednesday morning at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. The press conference, which also will feature team president/CEO Sam Kennedy, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, general manager Brian O’Halloran and manager Alex Cora, is set to begin around 8:30 a.m. ET.