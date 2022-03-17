Red Sox Sign Deivy Grullón; Catcher Had Stint In Boston In 2020

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have brought back a familiar face for a second go-round.

Catcher Deivy Grullón joined the Red Sox on Wednesday after signing a minor-league contract with the team, per Boston’s transactions blog. Grullón had been a free agent since August when the Chicago White Sox released him after just six weeks. He also spent parts of the 2021 season in the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds organizations.

Grullón last appeared in the major leagues in 2020 when he played one game for the Red Sox, who had claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies. Boston waived him after the 2020 season, and the Reds then claimed him.

He played 43 Triple-A games in 2021 for teams in three organizations, batting .196 with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs in 134 at-bats.

Grullón, 23, projects to be an option at catcher or designated hitter for Triple-A Worcester in 2022. However, he might return to Boston for another stint if he shines for the WooSox.