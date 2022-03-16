Red Sox Sign Jake Diekman, Left-Handed Pitcher, To Two-Year Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

Jake Diekman has joined the Boston Red Sox’s cause with hopes of bolstering it from the bullpen.

The Red Sox signed the left-handed pitcher to a two-year contract, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced Wednesday in a statement.

Diekman’s deal will run through 2023, and the Red Sox also have a club option for the 2024 season.

The Red Sox will pay Diekman $8 million over the next two seasons, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Diekman, 35, appeared in 67 games for the Oakland Athletics in 2021, posting a 3.86 ERA with 83 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings.