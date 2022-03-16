Red Sox Sign Jake Diekman, Left-Handed Pitcher, To Two-Year Contract

Diekman should help solidify Boston's bullpen

Jake Diekman has joined the Boston Red Sox’s cause with hopes of bolstering it from the bullpen.

The Red Sox signed the left-handed pitcher to a two-year contract, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced Wednesday in a statement.

Diekman’s deal will run through 2023, and the Red Sox also have a club option for the 2024 season.

The Red Sox will pay Diekman $8 million over the next two seasons, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Diekman, 35, appeared in 67 games for the Oakland Athletics in 2021, posting a 3.86 ERA with 83 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings.

He’ll join Austin Davis, Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor as left-handed pitchers in Boston’s bullpen.

The Red Sox placed pitcher James Paxton on the 60-day injured list Wednesday in order to make room for Diekman on the 40-man roster.

