Red Sox Target Seiya Suzuki Fully Committed To MLB Despite Lockout

Seiya Suzuki, the highest-rated international free agent on the market, entered the offseason as one of the premier free agents in the class. However, the lockout froze Suzuki’s signing window, leaving his status up in the air.

Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reported Tuesday that Suzuki is still planning on signing with a Major League Baseball team despite the impending lockout delaying the start of the season.

“Seiya Suzuki’s agent, Joel Wolfe, tells me the Hiroshima Carp star outfielder isn’t reevaluating coming to MLB based on (Tuesday’s) news that games will be cancelled,” Baggarly tweeted.

Baggerly quoted Wolfe: “Seiya is 100% committed to playing in MLB this year. He’s shown remarkable patience and resolve.”

Suzuki, 27, has been heavily linked to the Boston Red Sox this offseason. The star outfielder is a natural fit for the Red Sox after Boston traded Hunter Renfroe for Jackie Bradley Jr. and two prospects.

The Carp outfielder had a phenomenal season in 2021 as he hit .317 with 26 doubles, 38 home runs with a 1.069 OPS while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense.