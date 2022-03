NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak has been incredible since Jan. 1.

The Boston Bruins have been the benefactor of Pastrnak’s resurgence in the new year, as his 28 goals on the season leave him tied for seventh place in the NHL.

The Bruins right winger potted two goals in the Boston victory over the Colorado Avalanche in the Monday afternoon win.

For more on Pastrnak’s showing, check out the video above from “Bruins Pre-game Shootout,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.