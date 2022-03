NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Grzelcyk scored when the Boston Bruins needed it most Tuesday night.

The Boston Bruins were able to get a massive victory in overtime against the Chicago Blackhawks, giving them the extra point they needed to keep up their impressive play.

Grzelcyk notched his third goal of the season off a beautiful pass from Taylor Hall to win the game.

