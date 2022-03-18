Reports Suggest Davante Adams Chose Derek Carr Over Aaron Rodgers

NESN Logo Sign In

The AFC West has been loading up on talent this offseason and the Las Vegas Raiders are finally joining the party.

Wednesday the team made a big splash by reportedly signing Chandler Jones to form a dominant pass-rushing duo with Maxx Crosby.

On Thursday, the Raiders outdid themselves, trading for arguably the best wide receiver in the game, Davante Adams.

After the trade, Adams reportedly immediately signed a new five-year contract. What made this development even more interesting, was the reports that the Green Bay Packers were willing to at least match the contract, but Adams still chose Las Vegas.

The Atheltic’s Matt Schneidman tweeted: “The Packers were willing to pay Adams as much or more than the Raiders are. It came down to him wanting out and to play with Derek Carr, his college QB.”

Also per source, Aaron Rodgers knew this was coming and still signed his new Packers contract. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 17, 2022

It appears as if the decision for Adams came down to who was under center. The superstar wideout played at Fresno State with Carr, and has long dreamed of playing in the NFL with his former quarterback.