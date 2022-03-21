Resetting Patriots’ Depth Chart After Opening Wave Of Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ roster has changed since NFL free agency began last week. And not for the better.

Since the start of the new league year, the Patriots have lost three starters (two on offense, one on defense) and added just three mid-to-low-level players (two through free agency, one via trade). They’ve also re-signed seven of their own free agents, mostly long-tenured veteran leaders.

It has not been a particularly inspiring showing for a team that already had clear needs at multiple positions (cornerback, linebacker, wide receiver, offensive tackle, etc.), especially as many of New England’s AFC opponents have made high-profile additions.

With the season still more than five months away, it’s not wise to enter panic mode or draw any definitive conclusions about this Patriots team. But Bill Belichick and his staff have a lot of work to do.

Here’s how New England’s current depth chart stacks up (in our view) after its initial wave of additions and departures:

QUARTERBACK

Mac Jones

Brian Hoyer

Jarrett Stidham

Hoyer re-signed for two more years and $3 million guaranteed, locking the 36-year-old in as Jones’ top backup. The Patriots could look to trade Stidham, who’s entering the final year of his rookie contract.