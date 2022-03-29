Bill Belichick Could Put Robert Kraft’s ‘Results-Oriented’ Ways To Test

NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Kraft wants the New England Patriots to be better. He is, he insists, a fan of the team first and foremost.

The difference between Kraft and Larry from Chelmsford smoking his sausage in P2 (besides roughly $8 billion in net worth) is Kraft, you know, owns the team and gets to chart the future of the organization.

When it comes to the on-field football program, Kraft has entrusted Bill Belichick to put a perennial Super Bowl contender on the field. On the long list of Kraft’s savvy business decisions, making Belichick the CEO of football in Foxboro certainly ranks at or near the top of the list.

But there might be limits to even Belichick’s success. The Patriots, as Kraft was more than willing to point out Tuesday, haven’t won a playoff game since February 2019. For a team that made habit of winning Super Bowls, that’s a lifetime.

It doesn’t sound like Kraft’s patience is wearing thin just yet. The 80-year-old is publicly practicing patience with these new Patriots, but he made it no secret he expects more on-field success from the Belichick-led team.

Kraft made a financial commitment to the cause last year when he invested more than $160 million guaranteed on free agents. This year, his commitment is more abstract. He is putting his trust in Belichick and the coach’s track record, even if Belichick is taking a head-scratching approach to building his coaching staff.

At the NFL Annual Meeting on Tuesday, Kraft admitted even he’s unsure of the direction, essentially throwing his hands up and saying “In Bill we trust” — to an extent.