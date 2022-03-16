Rob Gronkowski May Make Tom Brady Wait As He Decides NFL Future

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Gronkowski isn’t ruling out a return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season — but don’t tell Tom Brady.

The longtime New England Patriots tight end is a free agent, and when Brady initially announced his retirement, speculation began to turn to Gronkowski and his NFL future — especially considering Gronkowski only came out of retirement to reunite with his former Patriots quarterback in Tampa.

But now that Brady has changed course and announced his intention to return, Gronkowski has confirmed he is open to playing in 2022. He said as much in a video that apparently was filmed at a barber shop in Tampa, as shared by Tampa Bay radio personality Zac Blobner.

“There’s a very good chance,” Gronkowski said. “I’ll let him have a little scare, couple months without me … He just did it to me for a couple of months.”

When Brady changed his mind, the Buccaneers skyrocketed from 19-to-1 to 10-to-1 to win the Super Bowl. It will be interesting to keep an eye on how those odds change if Gronkowski decides to stay in Tampa Bay, too.