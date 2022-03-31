Robert Kraft Pressure Isn’t Only NFL Draft Issue For Bill Belichick, Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Kraft has made it quite clear: He expects more from Bill Belichick and the Patriots front office when it comes to the NFL draft. However, his frustrations could mount if New England isn’t perfect this spring.

Kraft tweaked Belichick and the football operations staff this week at the NFL Annual Meeting when he pointed out the Patriots have struggled with drafts in recent years (he had a similar critique last year, too). The result, of course, is a now three-year stretch in which New England has failed to win a playoff game.

“I’m happy that I think we had a great draft last year and made up for what happened the previous for years or so,” Kraft told reporters earlier this week. “I look forward to hopefully having a great draft this year. That’s the only way you can build your team for long term and consistently, that you have a chance of winning — is having a good draft.”

Kraft, who committed more than $160 million guaranteed to the team in free agency last year, said he expects the Patriots to be legitimate contenders in 2022. In order to do that, the Patriots have to crush the draft, but the margin for error is smaller this year than it has in the past.

Warren Sharp on Thursday noted the Patriots have less draft capital this year than any year since 2017.

so how do they get better?@LordReebs & @DanPizzuta analyze their roster & needs:https://t.co/DQPx9Xmg3b pic.twitter.com/NKrxBol9EF — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 31, 2022

The Sharp Football Analysis site looks at something it calls “NFL draft pick value,” which is a metric it calls a “valuation of draft capital based on a combination of average performance delivered and average dollars earned on second contracts.”