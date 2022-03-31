Robert Kraft Wants More Out Of These Patriots Veterans This Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Kraft knows Mac Jones is entering a pivotal season in his NFL development. He also knows the New England Patriots quarterback can’t succeed without a strong supporting cast around him.

Asked by The Athletic’s Jeff Howe whether Jones can take a Justin Herbert/Joe Burrow-esque leap in Year 2, Kraft replied: “Time will tell.”

“Part of it, in fairness, is the chemistry of the people around him,” the Patriots owner said. “I hope that some of the free agents who we brought in who didn’t perform as high as we would have liked last year will (produce) this year because they’ve adjusted to the system. And we’re making changes to take advantage of what they do best. We have a lot of talent that hasn’t been tapped into yet, in my opinion.”

Kraft didn’t name names, but he’s almost certainly referring to tight end Jonnu Smith and wide receiver Nelson Agholor, both of whom underperformed their pricey contracts in 2021.

Smith signed for four years and $50 million last offseason, then managed just 28 catches for 294 yards and one touchdown while grading out as one of the NFL’s worst run blockers at his position. Agholor (two years, $22 million) was paid to be New England’s No. 1 receiver but posted a lackluster 37-473-3 line in 15 games, failing to replicate his impressive 2020 season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots’ other offensive free agent pickups all were hits, with tight end Hunter Henry catching nine touchdowns, wideout Kendrick Bourne enjoying a career year and guard Ted Karras helping stabilize New England’s offensive line.

Smith’s and Agholor’s contracts all but lock them into roster spots for 2022, and with the Patriots yet to make any significant offseason additions to Jones’ arsenal of weapons, both will need to show marked improvement in their second year with the club.