Robert Williams Injury Tests If Jayson Tatum, Celtics Ever Were For Real

Through the Boston Celtics’ meteoric rise this season, the prime beneficiary has been Jayson Tatum.

Tatum, the fourth-year superstar forward, has had his name come up in NBA Most Valuable Player conversations and prompted proposals to have Danny Ainge’s No. 44 jersey raised to the rafters due in large part to the former Celtics president of basketball operations swinging the deal that eventually landed Tatum and teammate Jaylen Brown. In averaging career highs across the board, Tatum has led the Celtics to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Yet while Tatum’s role has been more celebrated, Robert Williams has been almost as important to the Celtics’ midseason turnaround. And his extended absence due to a torn meniscus is so potentially injurious to Boston’s playoff hopes.

For all the explosion in advanced analytics in the past decade, the greatest emphasis still is placed on the traditional, countable statistics. Tatum scores the most points and takes the most shots, therefore his importance is easily understood. And when appreciation of Williams is expressed, it’s usually noted at the defensive end, where he leads Boston in blocked shots and rebounds.

The loss of Williams won’t only be felt at the defensive end, though.

To be sure, Williams is an elite defensive force. From a defensive efficiency standpoint, he’s comparable or even better than the likes of Joel Embiid or Rudy Gobert. He boasts a block percentage of 6.8%, which means he blocks about an estimated one out of every 14 shots the opponent takes when he’s on the court. That’s elite stuff.

But Williams’ impact on the offensive end is also considerable, and not exactly intangible, either. The popular phrase is, “it doesn’t show up on the stat sheet,” but thanks to today’s metrics, it absolutely does.