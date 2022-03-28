Ross Chastain Defends Late Move Which Led To First NASCAR Cup Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Ross Chastain admitted that he felt bad for how the final overtime lap played out with AJ Allmendinger during Sunday’s race at Circuit of the Americas, but ultimately defended his actions in pursuit of his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series victory.

Chastain ultimately decided the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix as he caused Allmendinger to spin out during the final lap. The move caused Allmendinger and the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro team to finish 33rd while Chastain took the checkered flag.

“To go up against some of the best with AJ (Allmendinger), I mean, I know he’s going to be upset with me but we raced hard, both of us, and he owes me one,” Chastain said of his former teammate, per NASCAR. “But when it comes to a Cup win, man, I can’t let that go down without a fight.”

The overtime featured four lead changes — Chastain and Allmendinger swapped it twice — with Tyler Reddick in the mix, as well.

“I was so worried about AJ on that second-to-last restart that I let Tyler drive right by both of us,” Chastain said. “AJ is so good, I’ve learned so much from him, and it’s like ‘How do you beat the guy?’ He taught me so much.”

Allmendinger, as Chastain expected, wasn’t thrilled with how it played out.

Fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman took no issue with it.