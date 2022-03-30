Saint Peter’s Coach Shaheen Holloway Leaving Peacocks For Seton Hall

NESN Logo Sign In

After a historic run to the Elite Eight, Saint Peter’s head coach Shaheen Holloway is leaving the Peacocks. Holloway was hired as the head coach at Seton Hall, the school announced Wednesday.

Holloway, whose Saint Peter’s team became the first 15-seed to reach the Elite Eight, played collegiately at Seton Hall from 1996 to 2000 and served as an associate head coach with the program.

“Life has a way of coming full circle,” Holloway said in a statement. “This is certainly a full circle moment for my family and I. Seton Hall is near and dear to my heart; it’s where I became a man, where I met the love of my life, where I spent countless hours honing my crafts as a basketball player and a basketball coach. To say that I’m excited to get started as the head men’s basketball coach at Seton Hall University would be an understatement.”

He was inducted into the Seton Hall Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012.